Mark your calendars, fire prevention week is coming up.

BRILLIANT, OH (WTRF)

Stay ready so you don’t have to get ready!

National Fire Prevention Week begins on October 9.

This is a week to double check that your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working properly and that you have a fire extinguisher handy.

The necessities are important but fire officials are urging the public to add one more thing to their prevention list this year, an escape plan.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, their campaign for NFP week this year is “Not every hero wears a cape… Plan and practice your escape.”

Local fire officials told 7News, having a fire escape plan set in stone can save you some life sparing seconds.

“The smoke will put you in a deeper sleep and you won’t know there’s a fire until it’s too late. So once the smoke alarm goes off you only have two or three minutes to get out of the house,” said Chief Don Hutchison, Brilliant VFD.

October 13 is National Fire Drill Day.