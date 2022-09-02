WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Are you looking with something fun to do with the whole family Saturday?

Marquee Cinemas at The Highlands has announced it will be participating in National Cinema Day Saturday!

That means movie-goers can enjoy any movie they want for just $3.00.

National Cinema Day will run all day long on Saturday.

After the difficulties that the entire theater industry went through with Covid was a huge hit for all of us and all of the movies we had. So, we’re doing this event as a thank you to all of the people who came back after the pandemic to support their local movie theaters by giving them a deal that you can’t miss out on. Brandon Lucas, Manager, Highlands Marquee Cinemas

Lucas says in additon to the $3.00 movie price, you can eat all of the popcorn, pop and snacks you want for half the price on Saturday, September 3rd.