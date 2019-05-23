Marshall Co. BOE appoints Dr. Shelby Haines as new Superintendent

The search for a new Superintendent has officially come to an end for Marshall County Schools.

Dr. Shelby Haines was named the new Superintendent, effective July 1, Thursday evening at the Board of Education meeting.

Veteran school administrator Stanley Stewart is currently serving as the interim superintendent.

Stewart was named interim in February after the Board of Education voted to not renew Dr. Jeffrey Crook’s contact as superintendent.

Dr. Crook resigned and accepted a position as Brooke County Schools interim superintendent shortly afterwards.