Marshall County back-to-school COVID-19 testing

MARSHALL COUNTY (WTRF) If you gathered and celebrated for the holidays, consider getting tested for COVID-19 before heading back to the classroom.

Sunday afternoon from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the Marshall County board of education office they held a drive-up testing site. Rapid tests were distributed by health department employees and volunteer school nurses.

Karen Klamut is the director of student services for Marshall County Schools. She says cars lined up before they even opened, and they’ve been busy ever since.

The state was encouraging people to do some testing before coming back and so we decided to do a testing event at the board office here today for anyone who wanted to test before going back to school. Just like everywhere we are seeing a spike and we do have people that have symptoms, so I think to either ease their mind or to make sure they’re not going around being sick and infecting others, it an opportunity to get check out. Karen Klamut, Director of student services for Marshall County Schools

If you missed the event, the Marshall County Health Department also offers testing twice a week.