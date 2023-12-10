MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF) – Marshall County commissioners updated the community on two projects throughout the county at their meeting this week.

The courthouse is undergoing some major upgrades, and the new health department is right on track to be completed in August 2024.

Updates to the courthouse include heating, air conditioning, ventilation, plumbing, and electrical repairs.

Marshall County Commissioner Mike Ferro says the courthouse project has been challenging.

“This is an old building. The project has been a challenge, there is no question about that. We are a little behind schedule, but we are catching up on it and we are hoping it comes to fruition pretty quickly. The health department is a much-needed building. We actually tore down the old health department, and we bought the old Journal building. We are going to put a state-of-the-art health department in there. We’ll also use it for storage for some of our election equipment.” Mike Ferro | Marshall County Commissioner

The courthouse project is around $6.5 million, and the new health department costs around $8.9 million.