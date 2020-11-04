Marshall County Health Department reports 7 new positive COVID-19 cases

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. – Marshall County Health Department received confirmation of 7 new positive cases in Marshall County.

The first is a female in her 20’s who is reporting mild symptoms. The second is female in her 40’s who is reporting mild symptoms. The third is a male in his 60’s who is reporting mild symptoms. The fourth is a female in her 60’s who is reporting mild symptoms. The fifth is a male in his 60’s who is reporting mild symptoms. The sixth is a male in his 90’s who is currently hospitalized. The seventh is a male in his 20’s who is reporting mild symptoms.

This brings Marshall County to a total of 431 confirmed cases and 48 probable cases, 158 of which are in isolation at home, 6 hospitalized, 5 associated deaths and 310 whom have been released from isolation.

Everyone can assist in stopping this rapid increase of cases by wearing masks when in public, maintaining social distance and avoiding large scale events.

We recommend that those coming to one of our community testing events, go to wv.getmycovidresult.com and register for an account. Bring the QR code you receive to the testing event and you will be able to track your test from your account. This makes it MUCH, MUCH easier to be able to obtain your results and to print your results from home.

Community testing events will held at the following locations

November 4

10:00 AM – 2 :00PM

Sandhill Elementary School

169 Sandhill Road

Dallas, WV

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Cameron City Building

44 Main Street

Cameron, WV

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM

McMechen Volunteer Fire Department

811 Marshall St.

McMechen, WV

November 5

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Marshall County Health Department

513 6th Street

Moundsville, WV

8:00 AM -12:00 PM

McMechen Volunteer Fire Department

811 Marshall St.

McMechen, WV

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Cameron City Building

44 Main Street

Cameron, WV

November 6

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Marshall County Health Department

513 6th Street

Moundsville, WV

8:00 AM -12:00 PM

McMechen Volunteer Fire Department

811 Marshall St.

McMechen, WV

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Cameron City Building

44 Main Street

Cameron, WV

November 7

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Marshall County Health Department

513 6th Street

Moundsville, WV

8:00 AM -12:00 PM

McMechen Volunteer Fire Department

811 Marshall St.

McMechen, WV

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Cameron City Building

44 Main Street

Cameron, WV

For more information, contact the Marshall County Health Department at 304-845-7840.