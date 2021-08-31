Marshall County is preparing for Ida’s wrath

This satellite image provided by NOAA shows a view of Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Forecasters warned residents along the northern Gulf of Mexico coast to rush preparations Saturday ahead of an intensifying Hurricane Ida, which is expected to bring winds as high as 130 mph (209 kph), life-threatening storm surge and flooding rain when it slams ashore in Louisiana on Sunday. (NOAA via AP)

Marshall County is preparing for the remnants of Ida to make their way to our area.

The county’s Emergency Management Director Tom Hart said they are expecting to see three to six inches of rain.

Their main concern is potential flooding as the ground is already saturated.

He has been in concoct with the statewide EMA, the National Weather Service, and the West Virginia National Guard.

Hart suggested taking some pictures of your property now as a precaution.

“Prior to any flooding to make sure they’ve got some recent photographs of their homes and their businesses beforehand, in the event that they would experience any flooding. That way they have beforehand pictures that are recent.” Tom Hart – Marshall County EMA Director

Hart said they will continue to monitor the creeks and streams for any changes.