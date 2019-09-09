Marshall County man admits to failing to register as a sex offender

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Zachary Douglas Brown, of Moundsville, West Virginia, has admitted to a failure to register charge, United States Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Brown, age 33, pled guilty to on one count of “Failure to Register.” Brown admitted to traveling across state lines and failing to register as a sex offender, as required. The crime took place between January and March 2019.

Brown faces up to 10 years incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Ohio Valley Weather Update

Emily's Noon weather

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emily's Noon weather"
More Weather News

Job and Career Fair

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter