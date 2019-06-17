Marshall County man admits to methamphetamine charge

Kenneth R. Beckner, of Moundsville, West Virginia, has admitted to distributing methamphetamine, United States Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Beckner, age 30, pled guilty to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute and to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances.” Beckner admitted to distributing methamphetamine in Marshall County and elsewhere from July 2018 to January 2019.

Beckner faces up to 20 years incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

