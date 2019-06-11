Marshall County man convicted of possession of child pornography and possession of child erotica

Marshall County Jury convicted Carlos Dean Duncan of possession of child child pornography and possession of child erotica

Duncan, from Clay County but living in Moundsville was sentenced by Judge David Hummel to 3 years in a state correctional facility, which is the max sentence for the number of images he possessed

Duncan was also placed on fifty years of supervised release by a Court Official by Judge Hummel, which is also the max amount Duncan could receive per State Statue. Duncan will also be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

WV state police and the prosecuting office state they have reasons to believe that there are victims of sexual abuse at the hands of Duncan as well. Prior to his trial, a female adult reached out to the WV state police and advised she was a sexual victim of his, when she was a child. That victim stated there was several other victims in various areas of the state, but no one would be willing to speak to law enforcement until Duncan was convicted and sentenced. In addition, Police say Duncan’s own Facebook messenger makes multiple references to having sexual intercourse with an 8 year old girl.

Officials are asking that if you have been a victim of Duncan’s or have knowledge of any victims in your area contact Corporal Darren Matthews at The WV State Police at 304-843-4100 or Bryan Gaus at the Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office at 304-845-3580