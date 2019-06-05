Marshall County man indicted for drugs and firearms charges

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Dustin L. White, of Moundsville, West Virginia, was indicted by a federal grand jury today for a drugs and firearms charges, United States Attorney Bill Powell announced.

White, age 31, is charged with one count of “Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Cocaine and Methamphetamine,” one count of “False Statement to Acquire Firearm,” three counts of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm,” one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine,” one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine,” and one count of “Unlawful Possession of Firearms in Futherance of Drug Trafficking.”

White is accused of distributing cocaine and methamphetamine from July 2018 to March 2019 in Marshall County and elsewhere. White, a person prohibited from having firearms, is also accused of possessing a two pistols, a revolver, and a shotgun in Marshall County in February and March 2019.

White faces five years to life incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for the firearm during drug trafficking charge, up to 20 years incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for the conspiracy charge and the methamphetamine charge, and up to 10 years incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for the cocaine and other firearms counts. U

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.