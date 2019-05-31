Marshall County man sentenced for methamphetamine distribution

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Jacob Henry, of Moundsville, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 15 months incarceration for methamphetamine distribution, United States Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Henry, age 45, pled guilty to one count of "Distribution of Methamphetamine" in January 2019. Henry admitted to selling methamphetamine in April 2018 in Marshall County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert H. McWilliams, Jr. prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Marshall County Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, A HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.