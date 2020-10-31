Marshall County moves to “orange” on WV DHHR map; this means no “Trick or Treat”

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Marshall County moved to an orange advisory from a gold advisory on WV DHHR map. This means no Trick or Treat today in the county.

County officials said Friday that if the DHHR County Alert System map was in gold, orange or red, there would be no Trick or Treat on Halloween. If the map showed a yellow or green advisory, officials said Trick or Treat would continue.

McMechen officials said Friday that their town would hold Trick or Treat as scheduled unless they were ordered not to by the state.

Here is a breakdown of color advisory changes for counties in the Northern Panhandle:

Brooke remains green

Hancock remains green

Ohio moves from yellow to gold

Marshall moves from gold to orange

Wetzel remains yellow

Tyler remains gold

Stay with 7News and WTRF.com for updates.