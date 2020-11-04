Marshall County Schools announce positive COVID 19-staff member at Center McMechen Elementary

News

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Marshall County Schools and the Marshall County Health department announced one positive case of COVID-19 at Center McMechen Elementary School.

No students were exposed to the person who tested positive for COVID-19.

The confirmed case was contracted through community spread and not from infection transmission
within the school.

Based on the guidance from the West Virginia Department of Education, the school will continue to
operate as normal on the current four day in-person learning with remote learning every Wednesday.

Cleaning, wearing face coverings and using plexiglass dividers will continue daily at the school.

