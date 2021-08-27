Marshall County Schools secures grant for free testing and vaccinations for students, staff and families

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Marshall County Schools has secured a grant from the West Virginia DHHR to provide free COVID testing and vaccinations for its employees, students and their families.



This is a one year grant, and the goal is to keep students and staff healthy and in school as often as possible by providing quick and easy testing, free of charge. Officials believe this will help relieve the financial burden of testing, which can cost 50 to 80 dollars a test. Especially since a single person may have to test multiple times over the course of a year.

“We have a lot of students on a daily basis who are either isolated because of multiple symptoms in the school setting and sent home or students who are identified as a contact to a positive case, and so they have to test in a certain amount of days. This creates an opportunity for them to have free testing available to them five days a week.” Karen Klamut, Director of Students Services for Marshall County Schools

Marshall County students and their families will be able to get this free testing from eight A-M to ten A-M at the Marshall County Health Department. Just go down, and call the direct phone line found on signs outside to speak with a nurse.