Marshall County Schools taking proactive measures to prepare for Coronavirus

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Coronavirus has instilled fear in many people.

Hand sanitizer, soap, and masks are being cleared from grocery stores everywhere. And although there’s no positive cases in West Virginia yet, officials believe they’re coming. That’s why one local school district is ensuring the public they’re doing all they can to be proactive and protect our kids.

It’s a partnership they formed back in October, and thanks to that, the Marshall County Health department says Marshall County Schools are ready for an outbreak should it happen. 7News spoke to officials earlier today about how they’ve been amping up their janitorial staff hours, and preparing for the virus.

We are a blip on the screen. There’s nothing in West Virginia. They’re in Ohio. It’s in Pennsylvania. It’s in Maryland, Virginia, Tennessee. It’s everywhere around us. It’s not IF it occurs, it’s WHEN it occurs in West Virginia. TOM COOK- ADMINISTRATOR, MARSHALL CO. HEALTH DEPT.

Wash your hands for 20 seconds… cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze, stay away from large crowds… these are all protective actions you can take to prevent the spread or contraction of the Coronavirus. So, how do you protect your children WHILEthey’re in school? Well, Marshall County Schools says…there’s working overtime to do just that.

We thought it would be necessary to add more hours and more manpower to that. So, our custodial staff is doing more cleaning. We’re able to do a better job just because we have more people doing it. WOODY YODER – ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT, MARSHALL CO. SCHOOLS

The Health Department and Marshall County schools have been in close discussion daily regarding the coronavirus. They’ve bought 5 new ionizers, and are disinfecting every day. And although online class is out of the question for the district should an outbreak happen, they have a plan.

We would probably be able to do some things with take home packets and some things that would allow students to do work at home. But, digital components… that’s not an easy thing in Marshall County because there is so many places that would not have online access. WOODY YODER – ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT, MARSHALL CO. SCHOOLS

The kids are our future. You have these kids in a school setting. It’s basically classified as a confined space, in a way. And just like the flu, something like this would run very rampant through a school. So, it’s important to get with the schools, give them the best information we can give them to keep these kids safe.”) MARK ACKERMAN – THREAT PREPAREDNESS DIR., MARSHALL CO. HEALTH DEPT.

The health department is stressing if you have symptoms, and your flu and chest exam come back negative, to always call the hospital before arriving so they can prepare.

Just use common sense. It’s the same as the flu. You don’t feel well, if you’re fevered, coughing, sneezing, don’t go to work. You don’t want to go to work if you have a fever for at least 24 hours after the fever has subsided. MISTY MERINAR – DIRECTOR OF NURSING, MARSHALL CO. HEALTH DEPT.

Whatever we can do to protect the public, we will do. TOM COOK- ADMINISTRATOR, MARSHALL CO. HEALTH DEPT.

Tom Cook did confirm with me that Marshall County is currently testing one person who was potentially exposed to the virus. They will know in 4 to 5 business days whether it is positive or not, but for now that person is self-quarantined.