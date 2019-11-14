Marshall County Schools to celebrate American Education Week

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Marshall County Schools held its annual proclamation for American education week at John Marshall High School on Thursday.

This proclamation helped to celebrate not only the great work schools are doing in Marshall County, but also the increased support from the local legislature and public officials.

Marshall County officials, state legislative members, and representatives from the Board of education gathered inside the media center to sign a proclamation declaring next week American Education Week for Marshall County schools.

As a former teacher, delegate, and now County Commissioner, I certainly think education is very important now and in our future. Mike Ferro – Marshall County Commissioner

My mantra has kind of been throughout the year ” educating children, building communities.” And so this is just one great example of that. Shelby Haines – Marshall County Superintendent

American Education Week kicks off Monday and continues through next Friday.