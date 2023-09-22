LANCASTER, Pa. — The Marshall County Senior Center announced a bus trip to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, for a two-day excursion to see a live performance of Miracle of Christmas and much more.

The trip is scheduled for two days and one night, November 14-15.

The holiday trip includes deluxe round-trip motor-coach transportation, with overnight accommodations at the Tru by Hilton Lancaster Hotel and admission and reserved seating at the Sight and Sound Theatres to see Miracle of Christmas.

Guests will also enjoy an Amish feast and a visit to the Plain & Fancy Famer’s Market and Kitchen Kittle Village.

Package pricing is $350 per person for a double occupancy room and an additional $65 for a single room. These prices include taxes, baggage, and meal gratuities.

A $50 deposit is required at sign-up, and the full amount is due by October 2. Trip Cancellation Protection is available for only $29.

For more information and reservations, you can contact Lissa Perry at 304-845-8200.