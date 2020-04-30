Marshall County teacher of the 2021 says her classroom is an accumulation of 26 years of ideas

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.VA. (WTRF) – Selected by peers, usually there is a big celebration where the board reads the comments of their collegues.

but unfortuneately this year due to the pandemic, they couldn’t.

//Sheila Blackmore, Marshall County Schools Teacher of the Year 2021:

//”When you walk in my room, it may look a little strange. It’s not desks in rows. I don’t do that. But, it really benefits the

kids.”

Flexible seating, is just one of the things that makes Miss Blackmore’s classroom standout.

But with 26 years teaching under her belt; 22 of those in West Virginia.

From administrative roles, and two writing 3 children’s books, he main goal is teaching children how to self-cope during stressful times like now.

You might say teachers are being appreciated in a new way.

//”Some of the most touching comments came from the parents of my students.

It made me feel good because it was like, ‘ok. they see what I’m doing.”

And not to mention, the 5th grade classroom is cool, which the schoolboard made a point to notice.

// YODER “Sheila is an excellent teacher. When you go into Sheila’s classroom, you can sense what her classroom is all about.

It combines what everybody remembers in their favorite class from being a kid, into two new things that I think are relevant.”

Those two things? She’s inovative, and a trauma-sensitive spokesperson. Which Yoder notes as a trademark needed during

this COVID-19 Closure.

Blackmore is specialized in a trauma-sensitive learning environment, from books,

//”It’s in a rhyme fashion and it’s all about teaching them how to manage their emotions and stresses during this time.”

to floor desks.

//”If your best is laying down under the desk, that’s fine with me.”

But, What’s the secret to the creative learning?

//”I have met wonderful teachers. I have worked with wonderful teachers.

I would say that the thing that made me what I am today was being an administrator.

I had luxury of being able to go into these classrooms and evaluate teachers.

And there have been outstanding teachers in both of the schools I’ve been principal, that, you steal ideas.”

To be teacher of the year for Marshall County is both an endpoint and a starting point.

The board thinks their 2021 pick will do well at the state level, even as a Marshall County teacher holds the

state title for 2020.

//Woody Yoder, Marshall County Schools Assistant Superintendent

//”Sheila, if named, would begin her responsibiliies in 2021. Within the last nine years, we’ve had four finalists at the state level. So, potentially this could be the fifth out

//of 10 years, and we’re really looking forward to an announcment in September.”

SG OUT __

The state title comes with responsibilities to speak across West Virginia, and even make decisions for the State’s education

system. Something, the Marshall County BOE believes Blackmore would be perfect for.