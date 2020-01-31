Martins Ferry hoping for a “Hometown Takeover”

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) – Have you ever wanted to win a chance for an HGTV makeover?

One local town is hoping to get its chance.

Martins Ferry entered into a new series “Hometown Takeover”.

Thursday people gathered to take a group photo for the submission.

Citizens of Martins Ferry said after some hard times in the past few years, they need a chance like this

It would be incredible. We’ve gone through a lot of pain last few years. Our steel mill has closed. Our hospital has closed. We’ve gone through a lot of bad things. We had the fire back in 2016 that took seven business out. To have HGTV come to our community and help us grow and have an incredible opportunity for us it would be very exciting. Reverend William Webster, Project Forward President

The show comes from popular hosts Erin and Ben from “Hometown”. The two decided to branch the show to the road and choose towns for a entire makeover.