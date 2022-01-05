Martins Ferry looks forward to 2022; the city has many planned projects

MARTINS FERRY, Oh.- (WTRF) Martins Ferry City Council is looking forward to 2022.

All seven members, who were re-elected back in November, were sworn in Wednesday night.

And looking ahead in 2022, Mayor John Davies says crews will pave more city streets.

He says the city will also continue replacing water lines.

This project has an approximate price tag of $200,000 according to the mayor.

One of the biggest projects, this year, he says could include the installation of a water trunk line that would connect Martins Ferry to other nearby municipalities.

“We’d like to connect from Yorkville all the way to Shadyside and what that would do is give everybody a water backup. So, if somebody’s water plant would go down they could buy water out of this trunk line. We would all contribute to that trunk line and if someone would need it they would purchase water out of that trunk line.” Mayor John Davies, Martins Ferry

Mayor Davies says upgrades are also being made inside the city’s recreation center.

Banners are now being sold to the public to bring in more funding to help with the improvements.

The banners will be hung in the rec center’s gymnasium.

For example, a business can purchase a banner advertising their company on a year to year basis.