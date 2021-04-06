Martins Ferry man arrested on multiple drug charges

Martins Ferry, O.H. (WTRF) — Martins Ferry Police Officers were dispatched to a disturbance call at 1010 South Zane Highway late last night leading to a drug bust.

The complainant reported that boyfriend was hitting himself and they she had locked herself in a bedroom to stay away from him. When officers arrived, they were met by a male identified as David McCracken.

Officers noted that it appeared that McCracken was under the influence. During the investigation officers learned that McCracken had ran out back and deposed of a backpack before officers arrived. Officers located that backpack and McCracken that it did belong to him. They gave officers permission to check the backpack. Officers located drugs and other drug paraphernalia inside the backpack. Below list is what was located in backpack:

Plastic baggy containing a white substance suspected as methamphetamine weighed at approximately 27 grams.

Plastic baggy containing a purple rock substance.

Plastic baggy containing a white rock substance.

Two glass smoking pipes.

Numerous prescription medications.

Two electronic weighing scales.

Multiple Hypodermic needles.

Numerous Stamp Bags.

McCracken was transported to the county jail without incident. He was charged with Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments (Misdemeanor 2nd degree), Drug Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor 4th degree) and Trafficking in Drugs (Felony 2nd degree).