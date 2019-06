BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Jeffrey Scott Riffle, 37, of Martins Ferry, entered guilty pleas Monday to two charges in a case that originally involved a charge of rape.

Riffle pleaded guilty to one count of gross sexual imposition and one count of tampering with evidence.

Each is a fourth-degree felony carrying an 18-month maximum possible sentence.

Sentencing is set for July 8.