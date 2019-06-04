Martins Ferry Police investigating reported abduction attempt

The Martins Ferry Police Department is investigating what they call an attempted abduction Monday night.

According to Sergeant Vernon Trigg, it happened around 9:00 p.m. at the Kroger.

According to police, the victim is a female in her 20s.

Police said the woman was approached by what is described as an older style black van. They also said her arms were grabbed through the window, and she was dragged through an alley before managing to free herself and get away.

The black van was last seen driving North on Broadway Street away from the Kroger.

Police said the driver is described as a black, heavy-set individual with long dreadlocks and a red shirt. The passenger is described as a skinny, white individual with their hood up. Genders for either suspect is not known at this time.

Martins Ferry Police are currently working on pulling surveillance video.

