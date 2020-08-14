Martins Ferry Police looking for man who robbed Dollar General at gunpoint

Martins Ferry, OH (WTRF)- Martins Ferry police are looking for a black male who held up the Martins Ferry Dollar General at gunpoint.

At about 9:30 PM Martins Ferry police received a call about a robbery at the Dollar General.

Officers investigated surveillance footage of a black male entering the store who held a bandanna over his face and pointed a gun in the clerks face demanding money.

The suspect ran from the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

Officers are currently following up on leads.

Stick with 7News and WTRF.com for any updates.