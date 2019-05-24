Martins Ferry School District releases statement after receiving a complaint about a teacher

A video circulating on Facebook has caused controversy in the Martins Ferry School System.
Now, a teacher has been put on paid leave while the incident is being investigated.
7News has seen the video and it allegedly shows “rough housing” between the teacher and a student. It all happened in a hotel room while a group of students and faculty were on a trip to Washington D.C.
Martins Ferry Schools Superintendent Jim Fogle released a statement saying,
“The Martins Ferry City School District Board of Education received a complaint that a teacher has behaved unprofessionally with a student in violation of Board of Education policy during a trip to Washington D.C. The Board of Education has relieved the teacher of his duties with pay pending the outcome of the District’s investigation into the allegations. Due to the student’s right to privacy under state and federal law, the Board of Education will not be providing further comment at this time.”