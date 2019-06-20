Marvel vs DC, what side is West Virginia on?

News

by: Steven Ruffing

Posted: / Updated:

One of the most relevant pop-culture questions right now, Marvel or DC?

It doesn’t stop there, which superhero from either comic book universe is your favorite?

For the second year in a row, UDish.com did a study to see which comic book universe each state prefers.

West Virginia chose DC along with Ohio and Pennsylvania. Thirty-two states consider DC their favorite universe and only fourteen consider Marvel their favorite. Alaska, Hawaii, New Mexico and Kentucky were unable to pick between the two.

But who is each state’s favorite superhero?

West Virginia and Ohio chose Batman while Pennsylvania chose Catwoman.

What’s your personal favorite?

You can find out every state’s choice at: https://www.usdish.com/blog/marvel-vs-dc-your-states-favorite-comics-2019

