Massive brush fire in Cameron clears acres of land, 12 departments respond

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.VA (WTRF) — A large brush fire in Cameron wiped out several acres of land Tuesday night.

Cameron Fire Captain Ron Walker tells 7News the fire originally broke out Monday afternoon on Amos Hollow Road off Route 250 when a powerline fell. Walker says this a result of high winds.

3.5 acres burnt Monday but crews were able to get it under control. Then– around 5:15 Tuesday evening, the fire rekindled due to hotspots. Because wind gusts were reaching nearly 30 miles-per-hour, the fire spread quick.

Cameron called in multiple departments for backup including: Limestone VFD, Fork Ridge VFD, Hundred VFD, Silver Hill VFD, Grandview VFD, New Freeport VFD, Richhill TWP VFD, Wileyville VFD, St. Joe VFD, Roberts Ridge VFD, and Marshall County EMS.

The scene was cleared by the Division of Forestry around 9:00 Tuesday evening. There were no injuries, and no structures were involved.

