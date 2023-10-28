Matthew Perry, a star of the hit show Friends, has died at the age of 54, according to reports.

Perry allegedly died by drowning.

According to TMZ Perry died Saturday after first responders responded to a cardiac arrest call.

TMZ also says from a source that Perry was found in a jacuzzi at his home.

Reports also say drugs were not found at Perry’s home and no foul play is suspected.

Perry was known for his character Chandler Bing on the show Friends.

Perry was 54.

Friends ran for 10 seasons.

This is a developing story, stick with 7News for updates.