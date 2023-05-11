WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Now that the weather turning warmer, motorcycle enthusiasts are just itching to get out on the road.

With Memorial Day Weekend and the start of summer travel season just around the corner… more and more motorcycles will be on the highways in the coming weeks.

For that reason, May is designated as National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.

Both motorists and motorcycle drivers are encouraged to keep in mind safe driving practices to reduce the number of crashes, fatalities, and injuries on the roadways.

Lieutenant Josh Sanders of the Wheeling Police Department says their main message is to look twice on the roadways and be aware of smaller vehicles.

“They don’t have a wall built around them, they don’t have roll cages they don’t have any of that stuff. They are in the environment so we really need to be watching out, taking a second look, giving them extra space. Often times motorcyclists slow down without touching their breaks because of the way the motorcycle works; give them extra space. Don’t crowd them.” Lt. Josh Sanders, Lieutenant, Wheeling Police Department

Law enforcement and safety officials also urge property owners and businesses to avoid blowing grass clippings onto the road.

They say it causes extremely dangerous conditions, possibly causing drivers to slide or lose control.

Drivers are also reminded to wear proper safety equipment such as required helmets and eye protection.