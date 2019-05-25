Mayor threatens to remove firefighters beds

Citing a higher call volume for rescues… North Providence Mayor Charlie Lombardi took a firefighting truck offline, and replaced it with a rescue truck earlier this year

When that happened… the firefighters’ union filed a grievance and proposed an additional three percent raise.

The Mayor says over the past four years, firefighters have gotten a 12 percent raise, or three percent each year.

Firefighters’ union president Jay Petrillo says, not so fast.

“The money is for the concessions that we gave, also some changes in our contract language, and the additional risk on the fire ground being short one piece of fire apparatus.“

in the meantime, Mayor Lombardi has threatened to take away beds inside the fire station.

“It’s probably the top option at this point in time, but I’m just hoping that we can get their attention.“ Says Mayor Lombardi