McCormick vs. Abraham: The race for Ohio County Commission

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The countdown is on for election day and voters across the county are having their voices heard, but there is one hotly contested race in Ohio County that has been on many voters radars– Ohio County Commissioner.

Incumbent Tim McCormick says he wants to fulfil one more term. Why? Well– in his words… Even after over two decades he’s simply not done yet.

He wants to see some larger projects in the county finish, and start working on new ones, including new businesses at the highlands and continued improvement on infrastructure.

But- his opponent Zach Abraham says we need to be doing more.

He wants to develop a master plan for improvement on infrastructure and new businesses that will create an outlook for the next 10 to 15 years, He says that will focus on things like sewer lines, water lines, broadband, and even new housing developments.

We know what we’re doing. We know what we’re doing as a team. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it as the old cliche says. I’ve been honest with people. I think that we have a good machine going here, and I don’t think there’s any reason to break it. I’ll take my 24 years of experience and put it on the table with anybody including my opponent with his zero years of experience. I’ll put my 24 on the table any time. Tim McCormick, Current Ohio County Commission President

I think what we need is better collaboration between the city and the county. That’s really what hasn’t happened in the past. I think they worked on a couple projects together but I think it could be more so. We need to actually be all putting our oars in the water and rowing the same direction. I just want to make sure we develop our other assets of the county. You know– we’ve got the airport which could be a huge economic driver. We’ve got lost of other areas in the county that could really be utilized well for the improvement and long-term sustainability of Ohio County. That’s really what I’m focused on. Long term sustainability of Ohio County. Zach Abraham, Candidate for Ohio County Commission

We will continue to follow local races as we inch closer to election day so stay with 7News and our website WTRF.com for the latest.