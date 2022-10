The rumor is true, McDonald’s is bringing back their Halloween Buckets.

McDonald’s announced on their social media channels that the buckets are making a return on October 18, while supplies last.

All three buckets, known as McBoo, McPunk’n, and McGoblin will be available for purchase.

Just recently, McDonald’s also released ‘adult happy meals’ It comes with a choice of a Big Mac or a 10 piece Chicken McNuggets, along with fries and a drink. And of course there is a prize inside.