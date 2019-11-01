(CNN) – One meal has made kids “happy” for four decades. The McDonald’s Happy Meal is celebrating its 40th anniversary.
And to mark the milestone, McDonald’s is bringing back some old school Happy Meal toys.
Beanie Babies, the Hamburglar and Power Rangers are just some of the retro toys that’ll be making a comeback.
If you want to grab one, you better act fast.
The toy lineup returns Nov. 7 through Nov. 11.
LATEST STORIES:
- Wheeling PD announce traffic information for Veterans 10K Race
- Woman dressed as ‘Carrie’ gives first responders big scare at scene of car crash
- Ruby Memorial becomes first hospital able to transplant multiple organs
- McDonald’s marks 40th anniversary of Happy Meal with retro toys
- Emily’s Noon weather update