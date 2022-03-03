The fast-food restaurant giant Mcdonald’s is being sued by a startup company over their ice cream machine.

Wired reports, the company Kytch, filed a lawsuit against Mcdonald’s for false advertising.

Kytch’s cofounders, Melissa Nelson and Jeremy O’Sullivan said they created a device that would fix McDonald’s broken ice cream machines.

Kytch says their device was made to be installed inside the ice cream machine that device was meant to intercept each machines’ internal communications. It was to be sent out to a smartphone or web interface in order to help owners fix their machines.

Wired says that McDonald’s sent out emails to franchises that they remove the device from the ice cream machines and that the device removed the warranty and intercepted their “confidential information” but also posed a safety threat to humans.

‘After we learned that Kytch’s unapproved device was being tested by some of our franchisees, we held a call to better understand what it was and subsequently communicated a potential safety concern to franchisees. There’s no conspiracy here,” a statement read from McDonald’s