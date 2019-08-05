McDowell County man accused of sexually assaulting 7-year-old

AVONDALE, WV (WVNS) — A McDowell County man is charged with sexual assault for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a 7-year-old.
Troopers with the Welch Detachment arrested Johnny Neal Sexton of Avondale on August 2, 2019. Officers said they were called in July to investigate a sexual assault. A woman told officers Sexton tried to have a sexual relationship with a 7-year-old.
The victim told officers Sexton inappropriately touched her.
Sexton is in Southern Regional Jail.
