McMechen attorney has law license suspended for 60 days after transporting heroin

Attorney George Sidiropolis had his law license suspended Friday by West Virginia State Supreme Court of Appeals

Sidiropolis was pulled over by Pennsylvania State Police near Washington in March 2015 while transporting 10 bricks of heroin from a supplier to his drug dealer in the Wheeling area. He was charged the following June in federal court in the Northern District of West Virginia with conspiracy to distribute heroin.

He successfully completed West Virginia’s Drug Court Program — a federal diversionary path as part of a plea agreement and also completed 500 hours of community service