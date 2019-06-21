McMechen residents believe they know what caused disastrous flooding

Residents in McMechen believe they have an answer to why there has been disastrous flooding the past two years.

Its been 48 hours since the third flood has hit McMechen in the last two years, and now residents are left picking up the pieces of their home.

After Wednesday’s flood hit, McMechen residents woke up to deal with flooded basements, muddy driveways, and calls to their insurance companies.

They believe they could know the answer to their problems — the pipeline.

The flooding hit the hardest on the south of town, where the pipeline sits directly above. That land was cleared and water diverters were put in place by the company, but if they’re not maintained well enough, the water rushes straight off the hill.

“When you put a right away down a hill, if you don’t put the water breaks the right way, it’s going to bring moe water down,” explained McMechen Mayor David Goddard. “If it’s lead straight down, the water is just gonna flow with it. If they do the breaks on it the right way, it makes it a little bit better.”

Kenny Robbins lives on 21st street and lost his washer, dryer, and furnace for the second time in two years.

He said the flooding is not just from rain water.

“There’s no question about it. Two years ago, when it flooded down here, there was mud down here here that I’ve never seen down here,” Robbins continued. “It was a foot deep in my yard. I know my deck was a foot deep.”

Robbins and and his wife saw the flood coming early on, so they moved their cars and prepared themselves for the worst.

“When you see it coming own 21st street and it’s muddy, you know it’s coming,” he added.

The pipeline isn’t the only person to blame.

Mayor David Goddard said they pulled almost 15 tires, auto parts, full trees, and lumber from a culver at the top of the road.

Although the trees could be from the pipeline, the tires, are not.

“There is a portion. There has to be a portion, but I wont fully lay all the blame on it,” Goddard added.

7News reached out to Precision pipeline, but we have yet to receive a call back.