McMechen VFD to hold steak fry

McMechen W.VA (WTRF)- The McMechen Volunteer Fire Department will hold a steak fry this Saturday (October 19th, 2019) that will benefit the fire department.

The event goes from 6-11 PM and is located at 901 Marshall St in McMechen.

For $25 a person your dinner will include rib-eye steak, baked potato, salad, roll, and dessert.

Beer, soda, and water will also be provided.

The band, New Age Adenas, will be performing throughout the night.

You will also have your chance at tip boards, Chinese auctions, and a gun raffle.

Don’t worry about missing football because live football will be on as well.