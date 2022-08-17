MCMECHEN, W.Va. (WTRF) — The sign says help wanted and they are looking for people interested in becoming an EMT.

Then those EMT’s will be certified to work anywhere in the Mountain State.

The McMechen Volunteer Fire Department is offering free EMT training thanks to federal funding through the West Virginia Cares Act.

Governor Jim Justice is making this all possible as part of his initiative to address the Mountain State’s need for additionally trained emergency medical service personnel.

The McMechen Fire Department was awarded more than $30,000 worth of grant money to pay for the training which would cost approximately $1,000 a person.

Over the last few years, West Virginia lost more than 1,600 EMT’s and over 250 paramedics.

According to McMechen Fire Chief John Davis, applications are being accepted through this Sunday, August 21st.

Chief Davis says if you are interested in becoming an EMT you will need to take the classes twice a week for about 15 weeks.

He says it will be well worth it for so many reasons.

This is protection and great service for our citizens. The decline of EMS in this Valley has been great over the last few years. We’ve lost hospitals. We’ve lost ambulance services, so it is taxing all the current agencies. It’s an extremely rewarding field to be in to be able to help your community and be the best thing that happened on that person’s worst day. Fire Chief John Davis, McMechen Volunteer Fire Department

The chief says you can also register for the EMT class this Sunday from noon until 4 p.m. during an open house being hosted by the fire department.

There will be free food, a safety house, and live demonstrations and a chance for you to meet other fire personnel and check out where your classes will be held.

And, Chief Davis says, if you are not a resident of West Virginia and live in Pennsylvania or Ohio, you can still fill out an application and come to the training session at the fire department in McMechen.

The chief says, the only stipulation, is that you must work in the Mountain State for one year if you are a non-resident of the state.

Classes begin in mid-September.