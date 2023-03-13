WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Did you know that March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month?

In the United States more than 50,000 people die from colon cancer each year.

And thanks to a local non-profit organization called Jamie’s Warriors Incorporated, the Medical Park Foundation has received a generous $4,000 donation.

Jamie’s Warriors was established in 2018 in memory of Jamie Orth Taylor.

Taylor was just 31-year-old when she lost her four-year battle with colon cancer.

Jamie’s mom, Jodie Usnick, has made it her mission to carry on her daughter’s desire to spread the word about colon cancer awareness and to help others facing a similar story.

She was really big into cancer awareness and helping others so shortly after she passed away. We started our little organization which is Jamie’s Warriors Incorporated and we do fundraising and we have donations made to us in memory of her and then with that money we try to help others who are going through similar stories as hers. Jodie Usnick, Jamie’s mom

This year’s donation is earmarked specifically for WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital’s Medical Oncology Department.

Usnick says her daughter spent a lot of time in the chemo department at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital receiving treatment.

She says her daughter thought very fondly of the doctors and nurses there.