Meet Aubrey Leigh, and an old face, Rachel Dierkes!

We decided to have a little fun…and since so many people have been asking about her…we’d like to introduce you to the one, the only, Aubrey Leigh.

As you many of you know, our former and favorite morning anchor Rachael Dierkes had her little girl one month ago.

She tells us Aubrey’s current hobbies include tummy time, staring at the ceiling fan and looking at her big brother Cooper.

She also likes to start each morning the right way by watching 7News as she eats.

“Being a stay at home mom and a mom, in general, is probably one of the toughest but most rewarding jobs I’ve ever had so far in my life. I’m sure it will continue to do that. I miss doing the news a little bit every day, but I still watch when we’re at home. Very early in the morning, we watch Brooke, Emily, and everybody. But we’re very excited. If you see us out, please stop and say hello. We still love to meet new people.” Rachel Dierkes

As Rachael mentioned, she’s taking the next bit of time to be a stay at home mom.



We want to wish her and her husband Eric a big congratulations!



Welcome to the Valley, Aubrey!