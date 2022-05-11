Ohio County, W.Va. (WTRF) – After a strong showing by all the candidates in the Ohio County Board of Education race, Andy Garber has been chosen to be its newest member.

He isn’t a newcomer to the Ohio County school system—he has almost 50 years of experience in education, whether as a teacher, special education director or principal.

And he plans to put those decades of knowledge to use when he takes on his new role later this summer.

The first business he says he wants to discuss with the board involves Wheeling Park High School.

Garber says they’re looking at the implications of possibly changing the start time for students.

He’d also like to look into the plans to build an artificial field for the baseball team.

He says he loved getting to meet and talk with his past students during his campaign.

They shared that ‘Mr. Garber, you were a big part of my life, and thank you for being my teacher, thank you for being principal, etc. etc.,’ so building those relationships I think is by far the most important thing that I could do as an educator. Andy Garber, Elected to Ohio County Board of Education

Garber says he appreciates voters having so much faith in him—and wants them to know he cares about their kids.

He says he believes in the power of consensus and will work with the rest of the board to tackle any unforeseen challenges.

Garber will take his seat with the rest of the board starting in July.