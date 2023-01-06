In this file photo, a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

(NEXSTAR) — Is it your lucky day? Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is a massive $940 million, the fourth largest prize in the game’s history. Winning numbers for the Jan. 6 jackpot are: 3, 20, 46, 59, and 63. The Mega ball number is 13. Friday’s Megaplier is 3X.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Even though Tuesday’s jackpot wasn’t claimed, there were tons of winners — 2,904,737 winning tickets were sold for Jan. 3’s game, according to Mega Millions. Prizes ranged from $2 and $4 million.

Mega Millions says only three jackpots have been larger than Friday’s, which has an estimated $483.5 million cash payout. In July of last year, the prize was the second-highest it’s ever been, an estimated $1.337 billion. That jackpot was won by one person in Illinois, Mega Millions reports.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states and the District of Columbia. Tickets are $2 and there are a total of nine ways to win a prize. Drawings are held at 11 p.m. ET Tuesdays and Fridays.

USA Mega, which tracks Mega Millions statistics, says the most common Mega Millions numbers are 17, 10, 14, 31 and 4 for the first five numbers. The most common Mega ball number is 22.

The biggest jackpot in Mega Millions history is $1.537 billion back in 2018 and was claimed by one lucky winner in South Carolina. Altogether, Friday’s $940 million jackpot is the sixth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.