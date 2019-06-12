Memorial Remembrance event set for beloved St Clairsville teacher

Students, teachers, and parents will come together Thursday evening in the courtyard in front of St Clairsville High School to honor a teacher who died suddenly last week.

Kirsten Wallace, 45, taught 6th-grade science and was also the assistant theater director at the middle school.

Choir Director Wayne Berk says Mrs. Wallace loved music, so the first part of the event will be a benefit concert performed by the students. Berk says there will be Italian sausage dinners, hot dogs, side dishes, baked goods and soft drinks. There will also be a silent auction. The benefit concert will be from 6:30-8:30 p.m., followed by a candlelight vigil, in which teachers and students will share their memories in tribute to Mrs. Wallace.

Everyone attending is urged to bring a lawn chair and take part in a memorable evening. All proceeds will go to her family, to be donated to one of her favorite charities.