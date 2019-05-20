Men charged with urinating on child’s memorial

Two men are facing charges after a “disgusting act” of vandalism was posted on social media over the weekend.

23-year-old Bryan Bellace is the man who police say was urinating and laughing on this memorial at Underhill Park in mays landing in a video posted online Sunday.

The video is then zoomed in to a child’s face.

The boy is Christian Clopp, a nine-year-old who died of brain cancer five years ago.

Two mays landing men saw the video and immediately reacted with kindness

It didn’t take them too much time to clean up the mess. But they say it was meant to show the Clopp family the community doesn’t stand for that sort of bad behavior.

The memorial sits in an all-access playground. It was built in Clopp’s memory.

Today Clopp’s father took to social media to thank those who reached out in support of his family. He also wrote:

“I don’t understand this world today. A friend of ours came over today to inform us that a video was posted of two scumbags urinating on Christian’s memorial at his playground.”