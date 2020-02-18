Men cited for carrying firearms outside WV capitol building

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Three Ohio men were cited for carrying firearms outside the West Virginia state capitol building today.
A spokesman for the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety said the three men had semi-automatic weapons, and were stopped by capitol police outside the building.
It’s not clear why the men were there, or if they had any ill-intent.
They are from the Dayton, Ohio area. All received citations are were released.
- Trump pardons ex-San Francisco 49ers owner DeBartolo Jr.
- Fairmont Regional Medical Center to close permanently, citing financial losses
- Child welfare bill passes through the West Virginia House of Delegates
- Kentucky to pay $150,000 to man who won “I’M GOD” license plate lawsuit
- Emily’s Noon weather update