Men cited for carrying firearms outside WV capitol building

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Three Ohio men were cited for carrying firearms outside the West Virginia state capitol building today.

A spokesman for the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety said the three men had semi-automatic weapons, and were stopped by capitol police outside the building.

It’s not clear why the men were there, or if they had any ill-intent.

They are from the Dayton, Ohio area. All received citations are were released.

