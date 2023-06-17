WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – As a part of the Friendly City’s Juneteenth Celebrations this weekend, the YWCA and Men of Change worked together to host an empowerment fair.

Between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., the whole community was invited for some fun at The Plaza on Market Street in downtown Wheeling.

A variety of organizations were in attendance to give information about the resources available to people within the Ohio Valley.

“So, we try to invite everyone, whether it’s education or whether it’s employment, health stuff, just small businesses in the area. We have health screenings, Project Hope. Anyone that has a commitment to helping people do and be better, we wanted them to be a part of this event today.” Ron Scott Jr. | CULTURAL DIVERSITY & COMMUNITY OUTREACH DIRECTOR, YWCA

The Juneteenth Weekend events continue Sunday and Monday.

A showing of the classic film, “The Five Heartbeats”, is being shown on Sunday at Oglebay Institutes Towngate theatre.

The City of Wheeling’s Celebration is scheduled for this Monday at 6 p.m. at The Plaza on Market.

A full breakdown of Juneteenth Events in Wheeling can be found by visiting their website.