The Highlands in Ohio County may be getting a Menard’s sooner than later.

According to Menards spokesperson Jeff Abbott, construction will begin this summer and if all goes as planned, they are looking at an opening in the Spring of 2020.

7News reporter Taylor Long received an exclusive look of the of the newest Menard’s in New Philadephia, Ohio. Take a look in the video below!