Metal fest brings crowd to Wells Township Haunted House

WELLS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTRF) – This weekend was a treat for those who love the sound of heavy guitars.

The Wells Township Haunted House hosted a Mid-Summer Heavy Metal Fest on Saturday night, attracting headbangers from all over the area.

It featured five of the region’s top heavy metal bands, including headliner “Iron Flame” who recently completed a tour of Germany.

There was more than just music. The haunted house also held its infamous Lights Out Tour. Those brave enough went through total darkness with only a glow stick to light the way.